All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake

1642 Redesdale Ave | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,475,000 | More
In prime Silver Lake this tranquil urban retreat is an enchanting environment to live, work and entertain in style. Built in 1928, the home has been lovingly renovated while maintaining original charm.
The versatile hillside residence enjoys a perfect location between the Reservoir and Sunset Junction, and spectacular views. Main level living, dining, kitchen and two bedrooms are filled with sunlight; a third bedroom is part of a downstairs suite featuring a kitchenette, bath and separate entrance creating an ideal setup for work, guests or myriad other uses. Wood flooring and a vaulted ceiling anchor the home in heritage and there are modern updates including custom cabinetry, tile and a pro-style Bertazzoni range.
French doors offer seamless access to the dining deck with scenic vistas and a private yard wrapped in lush mature landscaping. Relax around the fire pit in a garden setting then head out to nearby coffee, dining and nightlife at LA Mill, Alimento, L&E Oyster Bar and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 28th and 29th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 31st from 11A-1P
1339 McCollum St | Silver Lake
2 Beds + Bonus | 3 Baths| $1,525,000 | More
The warm embrace of Silver Lake lives in this beautifully updated Spanish that includes a useful bonus space and large private yard. Lush native landscaping greets your arrival and a high elevation above the street provides privacy.
Airy, open interior space is adorned with wide-plank wood flooring, beamed ceilings and abundant natural light. Formal dining connects to the stylishly updated kitchen finished with a white tile splash, shaker cabinetry and a full suite of Viking appliances. Two sunny bedrooms include the Primary with a walk-in closet and dreamy ensuite bathroom featuring a soaking tub and shower. The detached bonus space is what you’ve always wanted for your creative studio, gym or guest space.
In the expansive yard planted with drought-tolerant flora, find areas to dine and lounge by the fire pit, soak in the rustic wooden hot tub and cool down under the outdoor shower. Happening stuff is nearby including Silver Lake Ramen, Mixt, Botanica, the Reservoir and so much more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 28th and 29th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 31st from 11A-2P
2205 Polyscope Pl | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $875,000 | More
Get into Silver Lake at a rarely-seen price with this modern home near the Reservoir built in 2015. Enjoying showers of sunshine, a private rooftop deck and Downtown LA views, the stylish residence offers an airy layout flowing seamlessly to a tranquil patio creating a wonderful sense of indoor-outdoor connectivity.
The open kitchen features quartz countertops, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances. Both bedrooms are ensuite and there’s a handy powder room for guests. On the rooftop deck you’ll lounge and dine with epic views across LA including spectacular nightly sunsets. This well-equipped home is structurally independent and part of the desirable SL70 community, with no monthly fees.
Amenities include Moen faucets, dual-pane glass, a tankless water heater, central heat+air and a two-car garage with direct access. Silver Lake Reservoir recreation is just a few blocks away along with local hotspots LA Mill, L&E Oyster Bar, Milk, Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
