All Signs Point to Homes with Old World Charm

3400 San Marino St Unit C | Koreatown
$750,000 | 1 Bed + Den + 1.5 Baths | More Info
This large and light-filled condominium places you center stage in happening Koreatown, in the historic gated community of Miramonte Terrace. The beautifully maintained one-bedroom home resonates with Parisian chic, presenting elegant proportions with oversized windows and a breezy private balcony capturing winsome city views.
Period details are found throughout including coved ceilings, crown moldings, built-ins and hardwood flooring. The vintage-inspired kitchen is rendered in white with an adjacent space that’s perfect for your home office or den; the handy powder room is a nice amenity for guests. Conveniences include parking for two cars, storage space, rooftop lounge access and gated entry.
Miramonte Terrace is one of LA’s great historic jewels, an Italian Revival monument of just 16 residences set amidst rolling lawns in a city-central location. The best of Koreatown is around the corner including markets, dining and nightlife. Hollywood and Downtown LA are within easy reach.
• Find out more about this home
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2321 W Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake
$6,500/mo | 3 Beds + 2 Baths| More Info
Available for lease, this Spanish-style home in prime Silver Lake places you in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District with Reservoir views. Warm natural light fills the living room that is rich with heritage details including exposed beams, arched pass-throughs, gleaming hardwood flooring and a decorative hearth.
The kitchen has plenty of storage and a sunny breakfast nook. Three well-proportioned bedrooms provide accommodation for family and friends plus there’s an airy sunroom, perfect for your home office or den. Many of the windows offer captivating views of the Silver Lake Reservoir located right across the street.
In the rear yard find a tranquil, private setting to relax and dine under the sun or stars. Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, laundry room and a detached garage. Recreation is right outside your door; shopping, dining and takeout are nearby at Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, Speranza, Tomato Pie and more.
• Find out more about this home
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do