Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Income Properties in Silver Lake, Echo Park and Hollywood

Available properties to choose from include three duplexes and one triplex

Owning an income property provides you with so many benefits and opportunities to create your ideal lifestyle:

  • Live in one unit and offset your mortgage payment by leasing out the other.
  • Use both units; one for living and the other for your workspace or creative studio.
  • Expand your investment portfolio into real estate and collect rent on all units.
Coronado_01.jpg

827 N Coronado St | Silver Lake

Triplex | 6 Beds | 7 Baths | $1,995,000 | More

Delivered vacant this stunning triplex is a rare gem in Silver Lake, ready to generate income in a hot marketplace.

The well-preserved, exquisitely remodeled property was built in 1912 and abounds in period motifs. Hedged from the street for privacy and equipped with six off-street parking spots, this versatile property can be ideal for an owner-user or investor.

Tracy Do

Coronado_02.jpg
Coronado_03.jpg

5228 & 5230 De Longpre Ave | Hollywood

delongpre_01.jpg

Duplex | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,075,000 | More

Delivered vacant, this corner-lot duplex offers a remarkable opportunity in a choice Hollywood location.

Stylish side-by-side units provide one bedroom each; the identical apartments were reconstructed from the ground up and are stunning to behold with open layouts, wood flooring and oversized windows bringing showers of sunlight. The icing on the cake is the expansive rooftop deck, a shared space to lounge and dine with epic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign.

Tracy Do

delongpre_02.jpg
delongpre_03.jpg

1615 & 1617 Champlain Ter | Echo Park

champlain_01.jpg

Duplex | 4 Beds + Studio | 2 Baths | $1,990,000 | More

In prime Echo Park this exquisite property featuring two homes and a bonus studio will be delivered vacant, creating a great opportunity for both personal use and income generation.

The tastefully renovated, character-rich dwellings are set amidst lush native landscaping creating the feeling of a private compound; scenic vistas stretch across verdant hillsides to Downtown LA. In the detached bonus studio you can set-up an office, workshop, media room or gym with a bathroom and ample area for gear storage.

Tracy Do

champlain_02.jpg
champlain_03.jpg

321 & 323 N Vendome St | Silver Lake

vendome_01.jpg

Duplex | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | $995,000 | More

At the intersection of trendy Silver Lake and fast-rising HiFi this Spanish-style duplex offers a pair of generous two-bedroom units and lots of curb appeal.

The side-by-side apartments were built in 1923; one has been tastefully renovated with features that include recessed lighting, hard surface flooring and a stylish kitchen with a full-height subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Straddling Silver Lake and Historic Filipinotown this handsome duplex is conveniently located near popular coffee, dining and markets.

Tracy Do

vendome_02.jpg
vendome_03.jpg

