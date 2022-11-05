All Signs Point to Inizio, New Homes in Glassell Park

Planet Home Living and Tracy Do are pleased to present Inizio, a new collection of 17 modern homes in Glassell Park.
Beautifully designed, structurally independent residences are offered in three or four bedroom layouts ranging from approx. 1,700 to 2,200 square feet. Each features rooftop solar panels, a two-car garage, and private outdoor space including elevated decks with views of Griffith Park and the surrounding hillsides.
The location cannot be beat. Right in the heart of NELA, Inizio is around the corner from coffee, dining, and nightlife at Bub & Grandma’s, Dunsmoor, The Grant, Wife and the Somm, and so much more.
Planet Home Living has long established its reputation as an outstanding builder on LA's Eastside, with beautiful communities that include Morra in Echo Park, Covo in Silver Lake, and others. Dedicated to crafting earth-friendly homes that meet the demands of modern urban life, the Southern California born-and-bred company is excited to present this new location which will soon be open to the public.
Translated from Italian, Inizio means beginning, or start. Now you can explore the opportunity to be the very first owner of an exquisitely designed and newly-built modern home, with private tours available by appointment only. Call Brian Heffernan at 323-716-5505.