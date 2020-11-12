All Signs Point to Mid-Century Gems

4193 Palmero Dr | Mt Washington
$995,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
On a scenic Mt. Washington hillside, this airy mid-century modern provides three bedrooms, lovely views and a desirable school district. Design hallmarks circa 1956 are found throughout the open living space that features vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood flooring and a statement brick fireplace.
Clerestory windows and skylights welcome the sunshine and there’s easy flow to the outdoors. In the kitchen find stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Three bedrooms can accommodate your needs for workspace as needed; there is central heat+air and an attached garage.
In the tranquil yard enjoy the dining patio surrounded by lush native plantings. Well-situated in the desirable Mt. Washington Elementary school district, you’re just a few minutes away from coffee, groceries, dining and takeout in neighboring Highland Park.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4753 Forman Ave | Toluca Lake
$1,379,000 | 2 Beds + Office | 2 Baths | More
The modernist dream to unite architecture with nature is exquisitely realized in this mid century masterpiece circa 1958, well-located in Toluca Lake. Built by Armand Le Tourneau, the courtyard post-and-beam is sequestered down a long driveway amidst verdant surroundings.
Sunlight fills the interior that feels authentic and wonderfully preserved with extensive custom woodwork in the ceiling, paneling and built-ins; walls of glass create a perpetual state of indoor-outdoor flow.
Design highlights include the expansive living room with a brick fireplace, original kitchen cabinetry and a sun-splashed breakfast nook with bench seating, your serene haven to greet the day. Two spacious bedrooms and an office make it easy to achieve life/work balance; the courtyard focal-point beckons as your private and tranquil retreat.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
521 N Alta Vista Ave | Monrovia
$1,400,000 | 3 Beds + Office | 2 Baths | More
The SoCal dream lives in this stunning mid century modern with a pool in beautiful Monrovia. The tranquil setting and gorgeous views create a sense of sanctuary as the light-filled post-and-beam residence circa 1952 wraps you in iconic design elements including natural wood ceilings, polished concrete flooring and walls of glass fostering seamless outdoor interplay.
In the stylish remodeled kitchen find custom cabinetry, a butcher block prep counter and stainless appliance suite. Three bedrooms include the spacious Primary with outdoor access; the finished garage can double as a rec room or workshop, and there’s a handy bonus room with built-in shelving for your office or studio.
Serene outdoor areas provide a sparkling pool, fire pit and dining area framed by transcendent mountain views, your private escape without leaving home. The idyllic location “above it all” offers a desirable school district and remarkably easy access to coffee, dining, groceries and more in Old Town Monrovia.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do