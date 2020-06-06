All Signs Point to Modern Homes in Mt. Washington and Silver Lake

$1,399,000 | 3 Beds + 2.5 Baths | More

A light-filled contemporary in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district offering abundant space and gorgeous views in a serene, private setting.

The home is perched above the city in a cul-de-sac, tucked away from urban bustle but still within easy reach.

In the expansive layout find high ceilings and oversized French doors opening to a balcony, the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening relaxation with far-reaching views.

The kitchen features stainless appliances and a dining counter clad in reclaimed wood. Three bedrooms include the ensuite Master with a customized walk-in closet, and you can designate home workspace as needed.

The home features an attached garage, central heat and air, and generous storage space for boxes and gear.

Surrounded by nature, you are near local hiking trails and just a few minutes from shopping and takeout/dining options in neighboring Highland Park including Cookbook, HiPPO, Go Get Em Tiger, Home State, Topo by Kitchen Mouse and more.

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$4,500/mo | 2 Beds + 2 Baths | More

Available for lease, this stylish and fully remodeled California Bungalow places you in prime Silver Lake.

The light-filled open layout features hard surface flooring and French doors providing seamless access to the private dining patio, an urban oasis with hillside views.

In the updated kitchen find a full-height subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry and a gleaming suite of stainless appliances.

Two sunny bedrooms include the Master with attached bath featuring a custom floating vanity and spa-like shower.

The welcoming outdoor space offers a sweet setting to relax and dine by the built-in fire pit.

Amenities include a laundry room with washer + dryer, central heat and air conditioning, and an electric driveway gate for secure parking.

The Silver Lake Reservoir is nearby and everything you need is within easy reach including Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, the Silver Lake Farmer's Market and countless options for dining and takeout.

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do