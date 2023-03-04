All Signs Point to Move-in Ready Homes in Silver Lake & Echo Park

The dream of homeownership can be within reach if you expand your search to include TIC's (Tenants in Common), a form of ownership enjoying growing popularity in LA.
Here’s a great example of a home you can buy that shares one piece of land with two other beautiful dwellings. Featuring one bedroom, one bath, and its very own private yard, the thoughtfully reimagined bungalow surrounds you in stylish design that feels straight from the pages of Dwell.
Sunshine fills the interior that has been artfully rendered with plank flooring, built-in storage and an open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops and new appliances. There’s a generous bedroom suite and a luxe bath equipped with a custom wood vanity, oversized shower, high-end fixtures and designer tile.
Invite your friends for morning coffee and alfresco dining in the tranquil yard, fenced for privacy with peekaboo hillside views. You will absolutely love this location that places you around the corner from the Silver Lake Reservoir, Whole Foods, coffee, dining and more.
Two bedroom suites feel like five-star hotel accommodations including integrated baths, high-end fixtures, custom tile, and ample storage; a third bedroom and hallway bath are ideal for workspace and guests.
In the expansive rear yard enjoy multiple sitting areas and a well-equipped outdoor kitchen that invites lounging and dining around the fire pit and spa. Elysian Park hiking trails are within easy reach along with trendy dining + nightlife at Canyon Coffee, Bacetti Trattoria, Cookbook Market and more.