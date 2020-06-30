All Signs Point to Multi-Family Homes in Eagle Rock

5135 Eagle Rock Blvd | Eagle Rock
$1,250,000 | 6 Beds + 3 Baths | More
Three detached units on one large lot make this a great opportunity in red-hot Eagle Rock, delivered vacant at the close of escrow.
Ideal for an owner-user or investor seeking income, the three standalone bungalows feature two bedrooms and one bathroom each, with hard surface flooring found throughout.
Two updated units feature some original details circa 1921; the third unit was built in 2003. With a generous lot size there is plenty of space between dwellings, and off-street parking.
This prime “north of Colorado” location is one of Eagle Rock’s most desirable pockets, around the corner from shopping, dining and amenities including Swork Coffee, Milkfarm, Sprouts Market, CVS and more.
Access is easy to nearby Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4927 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock
$975,000 | 3 Beds + 3 Baths | More
This duplex with a permitted recreation room is a great find in red-hot Eagle Rock, conveniently located on a residential side-street near the trendy commercial district at Colorado and Eagle Rock Boulevards.
Upper and lower units feature one bedroom and one bathroom; each has a fenced outdoor space for private use.
The permitted and nicely-finished recreation room has a kitchenette and bathroom, creating a value-added amenity that tenants can utilize for work, leisure pursuits or practical purposes including storage.
Everything that one could need is right around the corner at Sprouts Market, CVS, and numerous options for dining and takeout including Milk Farm, Max City BBQ, Swork, Four Cafe, Blair’s, Casa Bianca Pizza and more.
