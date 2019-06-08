You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
From Tracy Do Real Estate

All Signs Point to New Homes in Echo Park

Colline places homeowners close to shopping and amenities along with local favorites

  • Tracy Do Real Estate
colline_01.jpg

1515 Lake Shore Avenue | Echo Park

Just three residences remain at Colline, new earth-friendly homes that bring a new level of sophistication to Echo Park.

Filled with light and finished with wood flooring throughout, the structurally-independent homes are complete and ready for immediate occupancy.

The Master Bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a bathroom worthy of a five-star hotel. You get a full set of Viking kitchen appliances, a washer & dryer by Electrolux and an oversized rooftop deck where you'll relax and entertain with magnificent unobstructed views.

Rating a remarkable 91 Walk Score™, Colline places homeowners close to shopping and amenities along with local favorites Cookbook, Dinette, the Semi-Tropic and so much more. Hiking trails and recreational opportunities abound in nearby Elysian Park, Echo Park Lake and the Silver Lake Reservoir.

colline_02.jpg
colline_03.jpg
colline_04.jpg
colline_05.jpg
colline_07.jpg
colline_06.jpg
colline_08.jpg
colline_09.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate