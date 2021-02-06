All Signs Point to New Homes in Echo Park

MorraEchoPark.com
2-3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | Starting from $1,089,000
An intimate ensemble of modern homes, MORRA ushers in an exciting opportunity for homeownership in the heart of Echo Park.
The new community of five single-family residences brings sophisticated design to a great location with markets and dining right outside the door.
Thoughtfully planned to maximize space and utility in a minimal footprint, MORRA residences are structurally independent with no shared walls.
Two unique floor plans provide approximately 1,450 square feet of living space with two or three bedrooms, an office/flex room, and an outdoor terrace or a yard.
Custom craftwork includes European cabinetry, porcelain countertops, a center island with dining and high-end KitchenAid appliances rendered in matte black steel.
All homes feature a two-car garage with direct access.
The structurally-independent homes at MORRA are seamlessly integrated into the surrounding neighborhood providing privacy, space, and an effortless connection to the charm and amenities of Echo Park Avenue including Cookbook Market, Tilda Wine Shop and so much more.
Priced from $1,089,000, MORRA is located at 1516 Echo Park Avenue in Los Angeles, 90026. Learn more at morraechopark.com.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do