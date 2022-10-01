All Signs Point to Properties in Montecito Heights, Glendale and Echo Park

Montecito Heights sets the scene for this rare offering that features 1965 design and breathtaking views.
Perched above the Arroyo Seco amid greenery and tranquility, the home welcomes you into an airy living environment imbued with iconic midcentury elements including dramatic ceiling height, clerestory windows, and an endless supply of natural light.
Moving through the space you are never far from astonishing vistas, spanning the hillsides to the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Sign. There are two bedrooms, two baths, and a mezzanine / loft for your media or work setup.
Glass sliders open to upper and lower balconies where you’ll lounge, dine and socialize against an epic panorama. Enjoy central air and covered parking for two vehicles.
In the thoughtfully rendered interior find ample sunshine and stylish design including a pitched ceiling, wood flooring, decorative brick hearth, and a picture window framing gorgeous vistas of the San Gabriel foothills.
Host dinner parties on the intimate rear patio shaded by a pergola. Situated within a coveted K-12 school boundary, you have hiking trails nearby and boundless coffee, dining and market options on nearby Foothill Boulevard.
Available for lease in Echo Park, this ground-level commercial unit places you in a prime location near coffee, dining, and boutiques.
Front-facing windows frame a retail-style storefront featuring polished concrete flooring and abundant natural light. The lower level includes a bathroom and kitchen; upstairs, an airy loft presents oversized windows, skylights, and showers of sunshine.
With limitless versatility this open canvas is the ideal environment for a retail space, art gallery, office, or creative studio, with amenities that include central air conditioning and off-street parking in the rear. An adjacent apartment, currently occupied short-term, offers the possibility of living next door.