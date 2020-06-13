All Signs Point to Seven Unique Properties

1617 & 1621 Landa St | Echo Park
$995,000 | 2 Beds + 2 Baths | More
Tucked away in trendy Echo Park, this large lot with two rustic cabins is a rare and special find. The hillside compound with two detached units evokes the bohemian spirit of Topanga Canyon, just minutes from markets, shopping and dining, and trails in Elysian Park.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3159 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village
$1,289,000 | 3 Beds + 2 Baths | More
A stylishly remodeled English Cottage in trendy Atwater Village. With a gated front yard and deep setback, the light-filled residence provides a wonderful sense of privacy. Outside find a serene haven with a dining patio, pergola and flat, grassy area in the embrace of mature fruit trees; the finished garage is the icing on the cake, perfect for your creative studio, gym or storage.
1432 N Avenue 57 | Highland Park
$895,000 | 2 Beds + 2 Baths | More
Tucked away in a serene hillside setting, this beautifully renovated home is a sweet find in trendy Highland Park. The deep setback and long driveway provide a wonderful sense of privacy, with verdant surroundings and picturesque views.
1615 Echo Park Ave #9 | Echo Park
$799,000 | 2 Beds + 2.5 Baths | More
Get into Echo Park at a rarely-seen price with this stylish modern in a prime location. The spacious townhome condominium was built in 2012 and features an open layout with hard surface flooring and abundant natural light.
902 N Florence St | Burbank
$1,250,000 | 3 Bed + 2 Baths | More
This beautifully remodeled home with a large flat yard places you in the Magnolia Park section of Burbank near markets, dining and the renown Chandler Bikeway. The 30’s-era traditional has been modernized with style including recessed lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows throughout.
4335 N Jimson Rd | Eagle Rock
$950,000 | 3 Beds + 2.5 Baths | More
With a corner location and private rooftop deck, this modern built in 2018 is a special find in Eagle Rock. Oversized windows fill the great room with natural light, showcasing the generous open layout that features high ceilings, hard surface flooring and designer fixtures.
631 N Glenalbyn Pl | Mt. Washington
$345,000 | Land | More
Incredible opportunity to build a stunning architectural home in a prime location within the desirable Mt. Washington Elementary school district. A full architectural package is ready and approved from the City Planning zoning administrator and the Mt. Washington Neighborhood Council, a process that typically takes approximately three years to achieve.
