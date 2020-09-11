You are the owner of this article.
All Signs Point to Silver Lake Luxury Living

Luxurious three-bedroom townhome in prime Silver Lake

2753 Waverly Dr #1105 | Silver Lake

$1,125,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More

Spectacular views in all directions make this luxurious three-bedroom townhome a special find in prime Silver Lake. The residence is situated inside a gated community built in 2014, with amenities that include a swimming pool, spa and ample guest parking.

This upgraded unit feels like a modern five-star hotel, stylishly designed with high ceilings, oversized windows, beautiful flooring surfaces and high-end finishes. In the kitchen find a full-height tile backsplash, center island with dining and a pro-grade appliance suite by Viking.

Three bedrooms provide flexibility to work from home as needed, and the private rooftop deck is your open-air sanctuary in the sky.

Find out more about this home.

Relax and dine against a backdrop of views that stretch clear to the horizon. Enjoy central air, an attached two-car garage and a great location in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Markets, dining, coffee and recreation are nearby at Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, the Silver Lake Reservoir and more.

Tracy Do

