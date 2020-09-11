All Signs Point to Silver Lake Luxury Living

2753 Waverly Dr #1105 | Silver Lake
$1,125,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Spectacular views in all directions make this luxurious three-bedroom townhome a special find in prime Silver Lake. The residence is situated inside a gated community built in 2014, with amenities that include a swimming pool, spa and ample guest parking.
This upgraded unit feels like a modern five-star hotel, stylishly designed with high ceilings, oversized windows, beautiful flooring surfaces and high-end finishes. In the kitchen find a full-height tile backsplash, center island with dining and a pro-grade appliance suite by Viking.
Three bedrooms provide flexibility to work from home as needed, and the private rooftop deck is your open-air sanctuary in the sky.
Find out more about this home.
Relax and dine against a backdrop of views that stretch clear to the horizon. Enjoy central air, an attached two-car garage and a great location in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Markets, dining, coffee and recreation are nearby at Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, the Silver Lake Reservoir and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do