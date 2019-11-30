All Signs Point to South York

Black Friday shopping this weekend?

There's a great deal going on at South York, a new community of modern homes located just a stone’s throw from all the fun happenings on York Boulevard in Highland Park.

Think about how cool it will be to live in a new modern home right around the corner from coffee, dining, boutiques and nightlife.

Open House Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1-4P

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 baths

$769,000

With prices starting at just $785,000, South York homes are bright, spacious and beautifully finished with oversized windows, hard surface flooring and designer finishes. Floor plans provide 3 bedrooms, or 2 bedrooms with a handy flex space that could be your home office or den.

Each residence in this intimate community is structurally-independent meaning there are no shared walls, plus you get an attached 2-car garage.

One of the available homes even has a large private yard that must be seen to be believed. It is extremely rare to find a new, small-lot home with this feature.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

