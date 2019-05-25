All Signs Point to Stunning Homes in Eagle Rock and Hollywood

Set behind a gate in a serene section of Eagle Rock, this Spanish bungalow has the hallmarks of a 1920’s classic. A surprise awaits as you enter to find an airy light-filled environment, modernized with care and a keen sense of design.

The great room impresses with beamed ceilings, wood flooring, oversized casement windows and seamless flow to the deck with awesome views. The updated kitchen with center island has stylish cabinets, floating shelves and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the ensuite Master; bathrooms are finished with custom tile and woodwork.

A bonus unit with private entrance is the extra space you’ve dreamed of, perfect for work or guest quarters, complete with kitchenette and bath. Outside are upper and lower decks and a large, flat, grassy yard. Systems have been updated and there is central heat+air. This great location in the coveted Delevan Elementary school district puts you near Little Ripper Coffee, Walt's Bar, Max City BBQ, Market Target and more.

Abundant natural light and dramatic 18’ ceilings are among the impressive features in this stunning, loft-like home in a great Hollywood location. The newly renovated “end-unit” condominium has a spacious two-level floor plan centered around the great room, with easy flow to a private balcony.

Impressive design details include oversized windows, sliding glass doors, wood flooring and stylish modern fixtures. The open kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, a full-height tile backsplash and stainless appliances. There are two bedrooms and two beautifully updated baths. On the community rooftop deck you’ll relax and entertain against a magnificent panorama of sunsets, city lights and the iconic Hollywood Sign.

Amenities include central heat+air, two deeded parking spaces and ample guest parking. This intimate HOA is around the corner from the landmark Roosevelt Hotel, convenient to restaurants, theaters, nightlife and more. Paramount and Raleigh Studios are within easy reach.

Nestled at the top of Beachwood Canyon, this serene mid-century modern resonates with style circa 1962. Designed by notable architect Maurice L. Bein, the thoughtfully updated residence presents a soaring butterfly-style roof and open layout with walls of glass and easy flow to a tranquil patio. Impeccably rendered details include built-in floating shelves, a decorative fireplace and gleaming maple floors.

The bright kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, a full-height tile backsplash and seamless interplay with a deck surrounded by lovely canyon vistas. Bedrooms are airy and well-proportioned, with outdoor access. Electrical has been updated and there is central a/c.

Above the city in an ideal environment for relaxing and entertaining, you are in close proximity to miles of hiking trails in Griffith Park and the many offerings of Franklin Village including La Poubelle, The Oaks Gourmet and more. Arclight Cinemas and the Hollywood Farmers Market are within easy reach.

