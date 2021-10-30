All Signs Point to the Best Deal in Prime Los Feliz

3652 Cadman Dr | Los Feliz
4 Beds + Bonus | 2.5 Baths | $1,599,000 | More
Every part of Los Feliz is great, and it’s no secret that homes located “north of the boulevard” are especially desirable. For many this exclusive enclave is out of reach, but here is a remarkable exception: a stylish four-bedroom residence nestled on a cul-de-sac above Los Feliz Boulevard, priced at just $1,599,000.
Built in 2001, the home has been recently updated with fresh modern design and exquisite finish-work throughout. High ceilings, oversized windows and wide-plank wood flooring create a welcoming environment to gather, anchored by the open kitchen featuring a giant center island, pro-grade appliances and a wine fridge.
In the cavernous Primary suite find a sitting area, gorgeous bath and the walk-in closet of your dreams; three additional bedrooms offer space to work-from-home as needed. As a bonus the garage has been converted to useful interior space, perfect for a family member, visitors, your creative studio, gym or other uses.
Enjoying a tranquil yard and remarkable sense of seclusion this home is just steps away from one of Griffith Park’s many scenic trails and also near markets, restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops in Los Feliz Village and Atwater. This much space with a prime location is rare at this price, making 3652 Cadman Drive a must-see.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
