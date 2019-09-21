All Signs Point to the Best-Priced Homes in Echo Park

The best-priced new homes in Echo Park are at Alvarado Lofts, centrally located near trendy dining, boutiques and nightlife. Live in the heart of the action, or realize income potential on an easy-maintenance “small lot” SFR in a neighborhood that continues to blossom.

Light-filled modern design features dramatic soaring ceilings, huge windows and a private rooftop deck with views.

Property Highlights 2 Bed + Loft | 2 Bath

Offered from $769,000



Property Website

Two bedrooms include the Master with a walk-in closet; a mezzanine flex-space makes a nice workspace or den. The generous great room has an open kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances by GE. There is wide-plank hard surface flooring, custom tile and an impressive floating staircase crafted in steel.

On the rooftop deck enjoy nightly sunsets and the shimmering skyline of nearby Downtown LA. The city hums right outside your door with a bevy of options including Larchmont Bungalow, Elf, Cosa Buona and more. Echo Park Lake and a Friday farmer’s market are right around the corner.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate