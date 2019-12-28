All Signs Point to the Future at South York

There are lots of reasons to buy a new home at South York, the first of course being the home itself, a beautifully designed and well-equipped modern with abundant space and lots of sunlight.

The second reason is the location, right around the corner from the happening scene on York Boulevard that includes Hinterhof Biergarten, Joy, Block Party, Town Pizza, The York, Kumquat Coffee, Sip Snack, and the list goes on.

Open House Sunday, Dec. 29 from 1-4P

Property Highlights 2 & 3 bedrooms | 3.5 baths

Garage | Balcony

Property Website

The third reason is simply this: the future. Northeast LA grows in desirability every single day, and at South York you are right in the heart of it. Maybe you’re seeking an investment, or a property for your 1031 Exchange?

With a South York home you'll earn a good rental rate on a brand-new property that is easy to maintain.

Just three homes remain at South York, and they won’t be around for long.

Open House is Sunday from 1 to 4pm.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do