All Signs Point to the Historic Rowan Lofts in DTLA

Standing center stage in Downtown LA, the Rowan captures the glamor and grandeur of times past. The beaux-arts style masterwork dates to 1912 when Robert Rowan and his associates commissioned noted architect John Parkinson, whose later works include City Hall, the Pacific Stock Exchange and other iconic structures.
Beautifully restored and modernized, the Rowan Lofts are your opportunity to be part of a downtown scene that is on the rise. The energy is palpable as new restaurants, coffee spots, boutiques and bars open regularly, offering countless things to see and do including live music, museums, movie theaters — and more.
Then there’s the Rowan itself, a beautifully restored colony of owners and renters enjoying modern amenities that include 24 hour security, controlled access, and well-maintained community areas featuring gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge and outdoor dining with gas grills + fire pits for you and your friends to enjoy.
Offered for sale, Unit #104 is a rare two-story unit with soaring ceiling height, massive windows and a dramatic scissor-lift paneled glass door allowing seamless outdoor access and easy transfer of art, gear and furnishings.
Crown molding, steel I-beams, exposed brick and Carrara marble flooring play a symphony of early 20th Century design notes, stylishly updated with modern flair. Kitchen and baths are appointed with high-end cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and tile. Floating stairs lead to the mezzanine that will accommodate a bedroom, office, workshop or den.
Available for lease, Unit #205 is a studio featuring high ceilings and oversized windows that fill the space with natural light. Two sets of glass doors provide seamless access to the huge private balcony where evening cocktails will taste sublime.
Stylish craftwork includes wood flooring, exposed brick, custom bathroom tile, and the open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, Italian cabinetry by Scavolini and in-unit washer + dryer by Bosch.