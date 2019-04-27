All Signs Point to the Taste of the Eastside and Beautiful Homes

Join Us at the Taste of the Eastside
Sunday, April 28th from 4-8P
Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority
570 W Ave 26 #100, Los Angeles, CA
2592 Adelbert Ave | Silver Lake
Perched against a backdrop of transcendent mountain vistas, this light-filled Silver Lake home is your private retreat above the city. Carefully crafted by Belle Hampton Properties, the stylish residence features an open layout with wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a brick hearth and spectacular custom-built staircase.
Oversized windows bring showers of sunlight and bucolic views of the surrounding hillsides. In the kitchen find a full-wall mosaic tile backsplash, white cabinetry, a farmhouse sink and rustic dining counter made of repurposed wood. Three bedrooms include the en-suite Master with gorgeous views; a bonus space with separate entrance is perfect for your office, studio or den.
Outdoor areas include the patio with built-in firepit, a choice spot to entertain with cinematic views of twinkling lights and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. From this great location you are just a whisper away from Silver Lake Wine, Gingergrass, Whole Foods 365, The Reservoir and so much more.
4209 Via Arbolada #137 | Monterey Hills
Find a great opportunity to get into the LA housing market with this spacious corner-unit condominium at Drake Terrace, well-located in the serene Monterey Hills. Bright living spaces flow seamlessly to a private wraparound patio, and there is easy access to a sparkling community pool.
The kitchen features white cabinetry, plenty of pantry space and a laundry area. Two bedrooms include the Master that provides a walk-in closet and outdoor access via sliding glass door.
Surrounded by lush landscaping and trees, the oversized private patio is the ideal atmosphere to relax, entertain and BBQ with friends; recreation opportunities are abundant with the pool and two tennis courts.
Amenities include central heat+air and two designated parking spaces. The hiking trails of Debs Park are around the corner, along with myriad cafes, eateries and nightlife in nearby Highland Park including Burger Lords, Civil Coffee, Triple-Beam Pizza, Cookbook, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse, Blind Barber and more.
5136 Stratford Rd | Highland Park
Available for lease, this updated Craftsman Bungalow is located just blocks from all the action on York Boulevard in happening Highland Park.
The welcoming front porch invites you into a modernized open floor plan where an airy kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space flows seamlessly into living, dining and a convenient powder room. There is a large bedroom on the first level with a bathroom ensuite, and two more spacious bedrooms upstairs.
An attached bonus studio with a full bath and separate entrance makes a great workspace, studio or guest quarters. Outdoor areas include a rear patio for grilling and entertaining, and a grassy area for play. Updated systems include central AC/Heat and a detached two-car garage. Shopping, dining and nightlife are around the corner with options that include Donut Friend, Joy, Hinterhof Beer Garden, Town Pizza, Block Party and many more.
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate