All Signs Point to TIC Living in Silver Lake

2239 Brier Ave. has three bedrooms, a tranquil rear deck and gorgeous craftwork throughout. Custom wall paneling, a vaulted ceiling and skylight create a bright, airy interior with an open kitchen appointed in waterfall quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and a center prep + dining island. The finished lower level is permit-ready for a J-ADU.
2239-1/2 Brier Ave. features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plank flooring, and oversized windows bringing all-day sunshine. The artful stairway with custom balustrade leads to a private rooftop deck where you can host cocktail hour and dinner parties amid sweeping hillside views.
2237 Brier Ave. is a beautifully reimagined bungalow with one bedroom, one bath, and a tranquil private yard. Natural light showers the interior that has been artfully rendered with plank flooring, built-in storage, and an open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops and new appliances.
Among the most common forms of homeownership in San Francisco, TIC’s are similar to condominiums but in a more intimate setting, adding to their appeal. Get to know what TIC living is all about, on a great residential street near Constellation Coffee, Silver Lake Wine, Gingergrass, Whole Foods Market, the Reservoir, Meadow, and so much more.