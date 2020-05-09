All Signs Points to a Charming Bungalow in Mt Washington

$685,000 | 1 Beds + Bonus 1 Bath | More

Sequestered from the street, this charming bungalow is your cozy sanctuary in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district.

The updated home of 1924 vintage is surrounded by greenery and awash in sunlight, with amber-hued hardwood flooring and easy outdoor flow.

The kitchen features stainless appliances and a dining peninsula; there's a nicely-proportioned bedroom and freshly remodeled bath presenting gleaming fixtures and finishes.

Head downstairs to a handy bonus space, ideal for your home office, studio or den.

The terraced yard feels like a secret garden, serene and private with a lush canopy of trees, and a redwood deck that's your perfect spot to relax, entertain and dine al fresco.

Enjoy two parking spots in a river-rock carport, and easy access to the Gold Line Metro. Take advantage of all that Mt. Washington has to offer like great local hiking trails and nearby hot-spots in neighboring Highland Park.

