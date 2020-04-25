All Signs Points to Privacy and Views in the Franklin Hills

$1,295,000 | 2 Beds + Den 1.75 Baths | More

Privacy and massive views are the hallmarks of this celebrity-owned home in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz.

The residence was built in 1958 with midcentury design elements including a light-filled open layout, beautiful wood flooring and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Glass sliders invite you to the covered deck, a front-row seat to a majestic panorama of city lights, the Griffith Park Observatory and beyond.

There are two spacious bedrooms and a cozy den or media room.

The front patio is tucked into the hillside, a sweet setting to relax with a book, dine under the stars or entertain friends.

Amenities include central heat and air-conditioning, laundry and a two-car garage.

Sequestered behind a gate and hedge, the home feels separate from the city but never far away; shopping and dining are right down the street at Gelson’s Market, Trader Joe's, Speranza, Blair's and more.

Los Feliz Village, Sunset Junction and the Silver Lake Reservoir are within easy reach.

