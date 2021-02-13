All That And A Bonus Guest Suite Too in the Hills of Highland Park!

4905 Baltimore St | Highland Park
$1,195,000 | 3 + 1 Bonus Beds | 2 + 1 Bonus Baths | More
Kindles new definitions of home. Home is work. Home is school. Home is family. Home is where living takes place, where style converges with function.
Within the spacious, open-plan lower level are a new kitchen, wood floors, bedroom, bathroom, and vintage Malm fireplace that serves as a focal point for gatherings, all atop a new retrofitted foundation.
Playing with height and light, the windowed staircase leads to two grand bedrooms connected by a balcony and full bath that take in the snow-capped Mt. Angeles and the entire York Valley.
A beautifully designed separate suite of approx. 800 sqft, replete with kitchen, bedroom, and bath is the ideal flex space- perhaps as a luxurious studio or office space, perhaps as an income-drawing ADU.
A sizable outdoor space filled with fig and pomegranate trees invites hang-outs and hammock time.
Numerous upgrades and thoughtful touches abound. Some of the upgrades include-kitchen remodel, Solar panels, insulated attic, HVAC system, Mini-splits, Plumbing (mainline to street), electric panel, copper plumbing, RO water system...you know, all the sexy, big-ticket items, so you can move right in!
All this just a short stroll away from the shops and restaurants of York Avenue, the heart of Highland Park.
Don't miss this one!
