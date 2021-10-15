Amie Brings Five Unique Homes to Eagle Rock

2337 Ridgeview Ave | Eagle Rock
Up to 3 Bed + Flex | Up to 3 Bath | Priced from $949,000 | More
Amie is a new collection of five homes in Eagle Rock featuring exquisite design by architect Abbie Chong of Avanova Studio. Amie residences are earth-friendly and structurally independent, with no shared walls. Unique floor plans provide approximately 1,500 - 2,100 square feet of living space with two or three bedrooms, office/flex space, an attached two-car garage and private outdoor areas, including rooftop decks on the two largest homes.
“We designed these homes for those seeking a light-filled, warm, and serene sanctuary to call home,” says Chong. “Ample windows fill each room with natural light, and open living spaces were designed for sharing with friends and family. Each home is unique. Having never met those who would eventually live in these homes, we were always thinking about how we could create the most beautiful and functional space for any person.”
You’ll find the Amie community on a residential side-street off Eagle Rock Boulevard, right around the corner from local favorites including Sprouts Market, Zweet Cafe, The Bucket, Walt’s Bar and a lot more. For those who commute, access is easy to Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood and Downtown LA.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do