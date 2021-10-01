An Amazing Price for a Silver Lake Home with Reservoir Views

2340 Teviot St | Silver Lake
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $995,000
Live the Silver Lake dream in this character-rich home featuring a beautiful private yard and Reservoir views.
Built in 1940, the home presents vintage details including crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, numerous built-ins and a fireplace clad in artisanal tile.
Oversized windows bring showers of sunshine, and stylish custom lighting is found throughout. Kitchen and baths retain period flavor integrated with updated fixtures, appliances and systems including central air conditioning.
Enjoy two well-proportioned bedrooms, an attached garage and the sunroom offering picturesque views of the Reservoir and iconic Hollywood Sign.
Escape to the rear yard, a lush private oasis surrounding you in mature trees and foliage including mandarin, lemon and agave.
Tucked away in this tranquil setting you can relax, socialize or head out to nearby dining, services and recreation at Constellation Coffee, Gingergrass, Whole Foods, the Silver Lake Reservoir and Meadow, and more.
Open House
- Open House Sunday, October 3rd from 2-4P
- Broker's Open Tuesday, October 5th from 11A-1P
- Offers Due Wednesday, October 6th by 10am
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
