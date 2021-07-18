You have permission to edit this article.
An enchanting Silver Lake retreat

Close proximity to Silver Lake Reservoir and all the area provides

dji_0305_2.jpg

2306 Loma Vista Place | Silver Lake

$829,000 |3 beds 1 bath | 920 SQFT

Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow.

Enter the light and breezy main floor through garden French doors to open floorplan living with wood floors, galley kitchen, two bedrooms, and retro hex-tiled full bathroom. Down an exterior staircase to a secluded lower level, a third bedroom, ideal as an office or studio space, along with a bonus, unfinished storage/laundry room.

Find out more about this home

Set back to the rear of the lot, this fenced yard offers an expansive, lush garden, draped in bougainvillea, with nooks and a built-in seated deck.

This stair street has a rich history as an artists’ enclave, a small neighborly community amongst the few homes on these steps overlooking the city. Close proximity to Silver Lake Reservoir and all the area provides while feeling like a sweet mountain retreat. Plenty of street parking is available on Allesandro Way.

This enchanting retreat is calling you. For more information, please visit 2306lomavista.com.

Open House

  • Fri, July 23: 5-8pm
  • Sat, July 24: 2-5pm
  • Sun, July 25: 2-5pm
  • Tues, July 27: 11am-2pm
  • Sat, July 31: 2-5pm
  • Sun, Aug 1: 2-5pm

Stephen McAlpin

Deirdre Salomone

