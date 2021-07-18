An enchanting Silver Lake retreat

2306 Loma Vista Place | Silver Lake
$829,000 |3 beds 1 bath | 920 SQFT
Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow.
Enter the light and breezy main floor through garden French doors to open floorplan living with wood floors, galley kitchen, two bedrooms, and retro hex-tiled full bathroom. Down an exterior staircase to a secluded lower level, a third bedroom, ideal as an office or studio space, along with a bonus, unfinished storage/laundry room.
Set back to the rear of the lot, this fenced yard offers an expansive, lush garden, draped in bougainvillea, with nooks and a built-in seated deck.
This stair street has a rich history as an artists’ enclave, a small neighborly community amongst the few homes on these steps overlooking the city. Close proximity to Silver Lake Reservoir and all the area provides while feeling like a sweet mountain retreat. Plenty of street parking is available on Allesandro Way.
This enchanting retreat is calling you. For more information, please visit 2306lomavista.com.
Open House
- Fri, July 23: 5-8pm
- Sat, July 24: 2-5pm
- Sun, July 25: 2-5pm
- Tues, July 27: 11am-2pm
- Sat, July 31: 2-5pm
- Sun, Aug 1: 2-5pm
Stephen McAlpin
- DRE #02044413
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323-400-9656
- stephen@L34group.com & admin@L34group.com
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF