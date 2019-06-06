An extraordinary modern home in the heart of Los Angeles

With high ceilings, high-end finishes and a spacious layout, this jaw-dropping newly constructed 5-bedroom/4-bath home has everything you have been searching for.

Gated from the street with ample off-street parking, enter into a light-filled living room with fireplace, dining area and a seamless connection to a giant cook's kitchen. A cozy den and a bedroom and bath complete the downstairs.

Open House Sunday, June 9: 2 pm - 5 pm

Highlights 5BR/4BA + Guest House

2,567sf

$1,395,000

Property Website

Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms, two with en-suite baths including an incredible master suite with walk-in closet. Views of the Hollywood sign and hills can be seen from the upstairs bedrooms and balcony.

Off the kitchen is a deck, perfect for entertaining and dining as well as a private yard. An additional structure in the back offers a work-from-home or studio option. Other features include multi-zone HVAC, direct access garage, energy efficient green design & more.

Located close to Hancock Park, Larchmont Village and many restaurants, shops and nightlife.

