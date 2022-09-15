 Skip to main content
Presented by The Los Angeles Business Council

An Invitation for Small Businesses to Get in the Game

Exciting NEW $30 Billion Regional Market Place for Diverse Businesses

Los Angeles is gearing up to host major national and international events, including the 2023 College Football Playoffs, the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. That means billions of dollars in investment is coming to L.A. to support these major projects and help uplift our communities.

Each of the major sporting and entertainment events that Los Angeles is poised to host over the next decade will generate an influx of tourists, city projects, and economic momentum. This momentum benefits small and large businesses alike, yet for small businesses, it can be daunting to figure out how to get in the door on these contracting opportunities.

