An Invitation for Small Businesses to Get in the Game

Los Angeles is gearing up to host major national and international events, including the 2023 College Football Playoffs, the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. That means billions of dollars in investment is coming to L.A. to support these major projects and help uplift our communities.
Each of the major sporting and entertainment events that Los Angeles is poised to host over the next decade will generate an influx of tourists, city projects, and economic momentum. This momentum benefits small and large businesses alike, yet for small businesses, it can be daunting to figure out how to get in the door on these contracting opportunities.
However, thanks to new resources, these contracting opportunities to support sports and entertainment events are more accessible for local small businesses than ever before.
To get started, small business owners should register their company with two new and essential online platforms designed to help them get in the game and understand how to access and bid on contracts:
Regional Alliance for Marketplace Procurement
• RAMP (Regional Alliance for Marketplace Procurement) is a new online portal launched by the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC). The platform centralizes contracting opportunities, making it easier for businesses without vast resources to search and apply for contracts within their field. RAMP is where businesses should sign up to receive contract information and bid on opportunities, with some contracts as low as $5,000. The platform also makes it easier for those offering contracts to search for small and diverse vendors, so it’s important to make sure you’ve created an Angeleno Account and registered here.
Compete4LA
• Compete4LA is a first-of-its-kind online database of over 31,000 small and local businesses in the L.A. community. Compete4LA and RAMP are complementary resources that, when used together, help ease the process for small businesses trying to connect to contracting opportunities: Compete4LA helps businesses connect and onboard onto RAMP, and businesses within the index will be used by the City to develop future policies to help our small businesses contract.
The resource is also designed to be utilized by intermediaries and investors to identify how they can best assist a now-easily accessible list of diverse small businesses.
Compete4LA was created by the LABC Institute and the USC Price School of Public Policy. Small businesses and all others looking to utilize Compete4LA can learn how to access the database of over 31,000 small businesses by going here. All small businesses, contractors, and organizations seeking to fill contract opportunities or ensure contracting eligibility should check out the curated list of L.A.-specific small business resources located on the Compete4LA website.
