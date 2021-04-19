3068 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village
$1,199,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths
An oasis in Atwater Village, close to coveted cafes, farmers market, parks, LA River, and Frogtown, yet tranquilly removed from city life.
Slip past the fence and stroll through a series of outdoor rooms for gardening, hosting, and relaxing. An angular motif and constrained material palette of concrete, redwood, and decomposed granite unite the distinct landscape areas into a cohesive whole.
Tucked away on an oversized lot, the main house is very private. The bright, open floor plan connects to the landscape through large windows, and French doors in the primary suite lead to a serene backyard terrace.
Mature acacia and eucalyptus trees provide shade while numerous fruit trees scent the air. Blooms of yellow, red, and pink sparkle in the trees and shrubs year-round, plenty for your arrangements and the hummingbirds.
Host visitors comfortably in a detached guest studio (additional 250SF w/ kitchen and bath). Fold up the Murphy bed when they depart to make room for an office or gym. A converted garage provides a second detached space for work or play.
This property has been improved over the last 8 years by an eco-friendly couple who designed, built and planted like they'd live here forever.
Upgrades include attic insulation and storage, 2x EV charging, Nest thermostat, whole house fan, drip irrigation, compost bin, and LED lighting.
