And the Oscar goes to …

The Griffith Silver Lake
We saw a flurry of attention for our premium Lot 10 at 1935 Griffith Park Boulevard whose private, completely separate entrance is shown here as a gorgeous sun-drenched home office (also ideal for a rental or guest suite).
With an accepted offer for Lot 10 at $1.349M we are now taking back up offers. That leaves just one home left - Lot 8 at 1939 Griffith Park Blvd.
And with the Academy Awards this Sunday, you’ll definitely want to pull focus on Lot 8’s sprawling roof deck which has a movie wall 🎥🍿 (perfect for Oscar viewing parties) and cinematic views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides. Enter through your private gate and stairs up into an open concept living room, dining & kitchen with walls of windows. Slide back a full wall accordion door off the kitchen to reveal a balcony with treetop views. Ash oak floors, white quartz counters + warm wood finishes. $1.249M.
To view all floor plans a site map and neighborhood insights, TheGriffithSilverLake.com. To arrange a private tour please contact Alyse Livingston and Jeremy Kaiser at hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com or call 310 601 1515.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of LA Homes and Architecture