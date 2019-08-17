Angelino Heights Charmer

1325 Bellevue Avenue | Angelino Heights
Elevated and shaded by a verdant plumeria tree, this 1910-built California bungalow exemplifies quintessential Echo Park living.
A view of the Downtown skyline welcomes you from the front porch. Inside, an open floor plan connects the light-filled living and dining rooms, perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, a spacious master and a guest room, serve as the perfect respite.
A front nook is cozy as a home office. A dual-purpose island and breakfast bar inspire a budding chef. Outdoors, an urban garden – complete with avocados, oranges, and grapes – provide the perfect backdrop for summer barbeques.
Updated electrical, plumbing, and central air/heat complete this Angelino Heights home.
Amazing proximity to Echo Park Lake, shops/restaurants on Sunset Boulevard, and DTLA.