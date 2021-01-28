You have permission to edit this article.
Architectural Loft-Style Silver Lake Townhome

A live/work community in the heart of Silver Lake

2393 Silver Lake Blvd #5 | Silver Lake

$799,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths |More

Live the comfortable life in this Architectural loft-style townhome in the heart of Silver Lake!

The entry level provides a large 2 car garage with direct entry to the unit. The 2nd level features a primary suite that includes a large walk-in closet, laundry and ensuite bath that showcases sleek black marble tile work.

Head up to the next level to enjoy your entertaining dream space that features an open kitchen, a full bath & living/dining areas all framed by a soaring ceiling and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light. The unit also includes a top level loft bedroom and a large outdoor balcony to take in that fresh night air.

The Mix Lofts complex is a live/work community that is located within close proximity to the Silver Lake reservoir & a multitude of local grocery & dining establishments.

