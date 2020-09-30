You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Alex Lozano from Compass

Arroyo View Estates Reimagined

A contemporary home in 1960s style suburbia

6610 Church St. | Highland Park

3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 2,018 sq ft | More

Perched above Highland Park and Garvanza and a stone's throw away from Pasadena you'll find Arroyo View Estates.

This 1960 style suburbia is home to some of the most stylish homes in So Cal with peace & quiet mixed in the middle. 6610 Church St. has gone through a contemporary transformation with plenty of entertainment areas along with an open concept floor plan.

Originally built in 1963, this 3bd+3.5ba home has been updated from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring throughout, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, new windows, and a brand new 'al fresco dining' area deck off the back portion of the home.

Enter your dreamy Master Bedroom with huge side by side closets and designer master bathroom with rain shower and stylish tiling. Drought tolerant and simple desert landscaping surrounds the home and brings out the fresh new look of this fabulous contemporary time capsule.

