Arroyo View MC Large Corner Lot

904 N Avenue 66 | Garvanza
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | More
In the 1960s, the Arroyo View Estates were the pinnacle of the Los Angeles dream of a suburban life - large front and back yards, ample closet space, rooms designed for entertaining, attached two-car garages and close proximity to the city. Ozzy and Harriet.
Some 60 years later, it holds onto that quintessential LA lifestyle – close to everything and all the modern amenities, yet private, secluded and quiet.
This prime mid-century specimen, indeed built in 1960, holds true to all these ideals. Set on an almost 12,000-square-foot corner lot, both the back and front yards offer privacy and respite from the busy city, and opportunities to cultivate a green thumb, amateur farmer or botanist.
Feeling made completely at home as soon as one enters, the living room is breathtaking with floor to ceiling views of the large, flat back yard.
The floorplan provides plenty of space and privacy between the rooms, with two bedrooms (perhaps the one looking over the front of the property will make the ideal home office or gym!) and a full bath on one side of the home, and the primary bed and bath on the other side.
The kitchen opens onto the dining area, opening onto the living room, which is centered by a white brick fireplace. Entertaining options are plentiful as the large main rooms lead out onto the patio where many a light-filled morning and starry night will be shared.
So much space, so many opportunities to actualize dreams of making a personal homestead a reality!
Open House
- Sat Jan 29th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Jan 30th, 1pm-4pm
- Tue Feb 1st, 11am-2pm
- Sat Feb 5th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Feb 6th, 1pm-4pm
Shannon Reed
- DRE: # 01950290
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 310.365.2539
- shannon@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF