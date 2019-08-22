Artisanal Silver Lake Contemporary Compound with Secret Gardens

Welcome to Bancroft Towers, a private compound in Silverlake Heights, comprising a main house of 2,500-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2-3/4 bath & detached 900 square-foot studio with 1/2 bath. You will find elegant, industrial design elements combined with natural materials.
The first level with fountain is a formal entry/sitting room.
A unique kitchen blends streamlined cabinetry, high-end appliances rendered with creative engineering. Two sets of French doors lead to a wrap-around balcony for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The detached 2-story studio with spiral staircase connects the levels with full light and expansive views. It includes an Bizazza tiled bathroom, hidden garden, separate entry for a perfect home office, recording/art studio or guest suite.
Finally, a 2 car attached garage, fully operative solar panels on both buildings, indoor/outdoor water purification system, video surveillance, alarm system & custom window treatments make this home move in ready.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Henry Siegel