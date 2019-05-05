At the end of a cul-de-sac, sits this hidden Los Feliz gem

4104 Los Nietos Drive | Los Feliz
Privacy and tranquility await all while being in the heart of everything Los Feliz.
At the end of a cul-de-sac, sits this former celebrity owned hidden gem. Enter through the arched gates into a succulent oasis with an al fresco dining area and views of Griffith Park
On the top floor is an open concept chef's kitchen with a sultry dining area and chic resort-feel living space. The French doors open to a balcony with stunning views of the mountains. You'll also find a renovated powder room, two bedrooms and bath.
Downstairs there is a cozy media area w/ office, laundry and powder room. Just past the double doors is a spacious master with a large walk-in closet, double vanity bath, steam shower, and private balcony. The large backyard, with room for a pool, has been beautifully landscaped.
The property has street to street access w/ great walkability and an attached garage.
If you're looking for a home that will provide sanctuary living and is ideal for entertaining - look no further!