Atwater Village Modern Masterpiece

3914 Edenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village
Welcome to this Atwater modern masterpiece boasting the latest technology + contemporary design.
Enter the expansive living area with high ceilings, sleek fireplace, and a built-in iPad system that controls speakers throughout the home. Open-concept kitchen with eat-in bar has ample storage space in the sleek white cabinets – and you’ll never forget your shopping list with this high-tech fridge to track it for you! A dining area, 2 bedrooms, and a ¾ bath complete the first floor.
Continue up the dramatic staircase to the breathtaking, spacious master suite complete with Juliet balcony + walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The luxe master bath has a huge rainfall shower + a soaking tub perfect for relaxation. Continue down the hall to 2 more bedrooms and bathrooms + an office with large balcony overlooking the front yard.
The back garden is an entertainer’s dream with a covered patio area and full BBQ/outdoor kitchen (including sink + fridge).
Centrally located in prime Atwater Village close to all the best boutiques and restaurants!
