You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

Atwater Village Modern Masterpiece

Centrally located in prime Atwater Village close to all the best boutiques and restaurants!

  • Courtney & Kurt Real Estate
1_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard

3914 Edenhurst Avenue  | Atwater Village  

Welcome to this Atwater modern masterpiece boasting the latest technology + contemporary design.

Enter the expansive living area with high ceilings, sleek fireplace, and a built-in iPad system that controls speakers throughout the home. Open-concept kitchen with eat-in bar has ample storage space in the sleek white cabinets – and you’ll never forget your shopping list with this high-tech fridge to track it for you! A dining area, 2 bedrooms, and a ¾ bath complete the first floor.

Continue up the dramatic staircase to the breathtaking, spacious master suite complete with Juliet balcony + walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The luxe master bath has a huge rainfall shower + a soaking tub perfect for relaxation. Continue down the hall to 2 more bedrooms and bathrooms + an office with large balcony overlooking the front yard.

The back garden is an entertainer’s dream with a covered patio area and full BBQ/outdoor kitchen (including sink + fridge).

Centrally located in prime Atwater Village close to all the best boutiques and restaurants!

2_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
3_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
4_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
5_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
6_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
7_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
8_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard
9_3914 Edenhurst.jpg
Christine Bullard

C+K Current Listings/Open Houses

1414 Eaton Ter - $1,179,000

Open House: Sat 5/11 from 2-4p & Sunday, 5/12 from 2-4pm

2275 Lake Shore Ave - $1,099,000

Open House: Sun 5/12 from 2-5p

238 Saint Albans Ave - $1,799,000

Open House: Sat 5/12 from 2-5p

6120 Buena Vista Ter - $1,275,000

Open House: Sun 5/12 from 2-4p

3832 Division St - $795,000

Open House: Sat 5/11 from 2-4p

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.

Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com

 