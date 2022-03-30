Audiences LOVE "Adobe Punk"!

"I love how [the show creators] wove together the past of this place, this land, with this other past: the punk scene" -- Opening Night Audience Member
"Adobe Punk"
Playing at Plaza de la Raza’s Margo Albert Theatre
Thru April 3rd
Thurs-Sat @ 8pm; Sun @ 3pm
• Buy Tickets Here
Punk music finds life in one of L.A.’s oldest adobe homes in this original theaterwork premiere. Set in the early 1980s in working-class Bell Gardens, three young punk musicians from disparate cultures (Mexican-, Anglo-, and Lebanese-Americans) squat in a vacant house. As the trio builds its punk songbook, and a life-size zine, they define their artistic identity and find their place in the musical and historic landscape of L.A.
The first-ever production of its kind to focus on L.A. punk, it is created by a mother and son team, Theresa Chavez and Gabriel Garza, who are 7th and 8th generation Californios, respectively. Original songs by Chavez and rocker Nina Diaz; and performed by Karis Brizendine, Isaac Cruz, and Giselle Estessami.
Produced by the award-winning theater company About…Productions.
Check out this demo of one of the original songs written for "Adobe Punk":
Receive a free "Adobe Punk" InfoZine, when you attend! A colorful, interactive, fold-out resource, it provides an overview of the seminal L.A. punk period and early California history.
