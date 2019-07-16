Avenel Homes, a 10-unit cooperative housing development designed by Gregory Ain in 1947

Rare opportunity to own one of the best units in this landmark Silver Lake complex that represents the best of mid-century modern design and thinking.

Gregory Ain worked with the 10 original owners to create an innovative plan that offered each owner privacy and flexible floor plans for amazing indoor/outdoor living.

Open House Tuesday, July 15: 11 am - 2 pm

Saturday, July 20: 2 pm - 5 pm

Sunday, July 21: 2 pm - 5 pm

Highlights 2 bed / 1 bath

1,114 Sq Ft

Price: $995,000

Sited to capture the hillside and sunset views, each home features sliding partition walls to allow the owner to adjust the rooms to their needs as either 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms along with 1 bathroom.

This unit has been thoughtfully remodeled with great respect for Ain's original concepts while preserving many original details. The private outdoor spaces also feature mature landscape and lounging areas. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places and located in the Ivanhoe School District.

Ideal location close to the Silver Lake Reservoir & many shops and restaurants just outside your door.

