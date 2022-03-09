Beautiful Atwater Village Spanish Contemporary

3134 Glenmanor Place | Atwater Village
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,749,000 | More
This sophisticated, beautifully renovated Spanish contemporary home proudly sits in the heart of Atwater Village.
Bright and airy, this sun-splashed open layout highlights the generous presence of wood, a tastefully outfitted gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a built-in SubZero Fridge, terrazzo countertops, and handcrafted artisan lighting from all over the world.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are spread across the main house and detached fully permitted guest house. Downstairs you’ll find a cavernous basement with two bonus rooms, fully finished and ready to function as your home office, creative workspace, music studio, playroom, or wine cellar. A luxurious master suite showcases sleek closet built-ins, skylights with solar-powered retractable blackout shades, and an immaculate master bath featuring a modern trough bathtub, double shower heads, and grout-less Moroccan style Tadelakt walls.
A four-panel panoramic bifold opens up to an ultra-chic entertainer’s backyard. Cozy up around the firepit sectional or BBQ grill island kitchenette and savor in the delicious fruiting trees of Meyer lemon, lime, kumquat, peach, pomegranate, and Hawaiian pink guava.
On weekends, leave your car at home as you’ll be just around the corner from Proof Bakery, The Juice Shop, Michelin starred Morihiro, the soon-to-be Blu Jam Café, and the best Sunday farmer’s market around town. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to have it all!
Open House
- Thursday, March 10, 5-7 pm
- Saturday, March 12, 1-4 pm
- Sunday, March 13, 1-4 pm
Shannon Fenton
310.365.6118
- Shannon@FentonLA.com
- Simone@FentonLA.com
- DRE 01906521
- www.FentonLA.com
