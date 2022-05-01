Beautiful Craftsman in Angelino Heights

1023 W. Kensington Road | Angelino Heights
$1,950,000 | 4 beds 4 baths | 2,972 square-feet
Welcome to this stunning Craftsman style home located in a desirable area of Echo Park. This Angelino Heights neighborhood is minutes from Downtown, Echo Park Lake, Sunset Blvd., Dodger Stadium, coffee shops and Lassens grocery.
Stepping into the gorgeous living room you will instantly feel the original character with a modern twist. Lots of natural lighting, a Batchelder fireplace and recessed lighting. The lovely formal dining room is open to the kitchen which offers Carerra countertops, newer appliances and custom cabinetry.
Three bedrooms and three baths on the main level. Bottom level includes family room, game/office area, 4th bedroom plus a full bath, laundry closet and direct access to the peaceful and very zen rear yard. There is plenty of patio space and grassy yard, bamboo and lush gardens.
Amenities include wood flooring plus new carpet downstairs, new interior paint and exterior trim painted, central heat/air, tankless water heater, new landscaping and so much more.
Under the garage there is an additional 576 sq ft that would be a great private studio or office. More storage within the garage The possibilities are endless here with this amazing property.
- 2972 sq ft
- 7979 sq ft Lot
- Built in 1923
Open House
• Sunday May 1st 1 to 5
JULIE ANN MARTIN
- Dilbeck Real Estate
- 818-613-1993
- julieannrealestate@gmail.com
- #01380092
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Julie Ann Martin, Dilbeck Real Estate