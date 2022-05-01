 Skip to main content
Sponsored by Julie Ann Martin, Dilbeck Real Estate

Beautiful Craftsman in Angelino Heights

A fully renovated 4-bedroom home with original character

snaplista_01.jpg

1023 W. Kensington Road | Angelino Heights

$1,950,000 | 4 beds 4 baths | 2,972 square-feet

Welcome to this stunning Craftsman style home located in a desirable area of Echo Park. This Angelino Heights neighborhood is minutes from Downtown, Echo Park Lake, Sunset Blvd., Dodger Stadium, coffee shops and Lassens grocery.

Stepping into the gorgeous living room you will instantly feel the original character with a modern twist. Lots of natural lighting, a Batchelder fireplace and recessed lighting. The lovely formal dining room is open to the kitchen which offers Carerra countertops, newer appliances and custom cabinetry.

Find out more about this home

Three bedrooms and three baths on the main level. Bottom level includes family room, game/office area, 4th bedroom plus a full bath, laundry closet and direct access to the peaceful and very zen rear yard. There is plenty of patio space and grassy yard, bamboo and lush gardens.

Amenities include wood flooring plus new carpet downstairs, new interior paint and exterior trim painted, central heat/air, tankless water heater, new landscaping and so much more.

Under the garage there is an additional 576 sq ft that would be a great private studio or office. More storage within the garage The possibilities are endless here with this amazing property.

  • 2972 sq ft
  • 7979 sq ft Lot
  • Built in 1923

Open House

Sunday May 1st 1 to 5

JULIE ANN MARTIN

snaplistla_07.jpg
snaplistla_12.jpg
snaplistla_15.jpg
snaplista_34.jpg
snaplistla_55.jpg

