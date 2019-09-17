Beautiful Creative Loft Spaces for Lease in East Hollywood near Silver Lake!

Steps away from Santa Monica Blvd in East Hollywood and on the edge of Silver Lake, Madison Lofts is a creative entrepreneur’s paradise that offers easy access to several popular local amenities. As a tenant, you will enjoy daily lunch strolls to local coffee bars, restaurants, and shops.

FEATURES Private Bathroom

Kitchen Option

A/C Climate Control

In-Unit Washer and Dryer Option

Street Frontage Entrance

Private Back Entrance

Large Store Front Windows

High Ceilings

Polished Concrete Floors

Each unit at Madison Lofts has been impeccably renovated with modern finishes, complimenting the historic charm of the building. Each unit comes with bathroom, custom kitchen, available laundry hookup, and private entrances. Make Madison Lofts your creative sanctuary by scheduling an appointment today or contact rich@acme-re.com (323)360-1711.

PLACES OF INTEREST

Visible corner building on North Madison Ave, near SQRL, Melody, Virgil Normal, Butter Cake Shoppe, Flounce Vintage, ROAM, Jewel, Vinovore, Cafecito Organico, and many other high-quality restaurant concepts and shops. Walkable neighborhood just steps from Sunset Junction. Close to Red Line’s Santa Monica/Vermont Station and located in a State Enterprise Zone .

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Acme Real Estate