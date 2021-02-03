310 S. Avenue 56 | Highland Park
$799,000 | 3 Bed | 2 Bath | Office | Lot: 5,913 SF | More
Walking distance to the metro station, parks, all your favorite restaurants and coffee shops on Figueroa, and just 10 minutes from DTLA. It’s a splendid location for this beautifully landscaped Tudor in the heart of Highland Park!
A cosy porch, and a California native garden filled with sage and buckwheat welcome you home. Here you’ll find a fantastic floor plan that includes an entertainer’s eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage, a separate work space and a spacious and serene master suite. Dine al fresco on the private wood deck, or roast marshmallows around the fire pit. Enjoy your own freshly squeezed orange juice, golden Calimyrna figs and sweet old growth vine concord grapes. Grow veggies in the amazing soil of your established permaculture no-till bed!
Upgrades include 13 Tesla solar panels, fully insulated attic for energy conservation, rain harvesting system, bamboo floors, Elite Lennox AC unit, dual pane windows, electric car hookup, whole house fan, drip irrigation in front and a new irrigation line in the back. Also, no parking worries with your one car garage and a long driveway.
Your private oasis with easy access to all Los Angeles has to offer!
Kinga Dorosz | Associate Broker, Architect | DRE 01958734
- Keller Williams Pasadena | 01444805
- 323.404.8824
- homesbykinga.com
- kingadorosz@kw.com
- Photography: Pierre Galant
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Kinga Dorosz, Keller Williams Pasadena