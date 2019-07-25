You are the owner of this article.
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Midcentury Ranch Under $650,000 in the Foothills!

This Midcentury ranch home has everything you've been searching for

Tujunga Mid Century

10772 Deliban Street | Tujunga

With its lovely location, lot size, great floor plan, and price point, this property offers rare potential and an ideal lifestyle in the foothills!

Nestled in Tujunga's desirable Seven Hills community and surrounded by mountain views, this Midcentury ranch home has everything you've been searching for: a great neighborhood, spacious rooms, two updated baths, and a yard made for entertaining.

The large living room features a decorative fireplace and sliding doors out to the back yard. The kitchen is open to the dining area, creating a perfect space to make dinner while the kids do their homework at the dining table. On the other side of the home are the three comfortable bedrooms.

Other features include fresh interior paint, central air and heat, recessed lighting and laminate wood flooring throughout. Outside is a large covered patio, verdant trees, and plenty of space to host your summer barbecues.

Easy access to the 210 and 2 freeways make it easy to explore LA while feeling separated from the hustle and bustle of the city.

