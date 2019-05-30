$799,000 4-Bedroom Newer Home in Hot Neighborhood of Cypress Park

Located in Cypress Park, named one of LA Weekly’s hottest neighborhoods, tucked right in the center of NELA, is this beautiful, completely detached, newer construction home, minutes to DTLA and Highland Park.

Large windows throughout flood this gorgeous home with natural light.

Open House Sunday, June 2nd: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4th: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Property Highlights 4 bedrooms/3 baths

$799,000

Property Website

First floor has large bedroom with ¾ bath, separate entrance and front patio. Great as guest room, home office, den, exercise room. Second floor is an open-concept floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, breakfast nook – great for entertaining! Third level has large master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite with double vanities and over-sized soaking tub.Two additional spacious bedrooms and full bath complete this level.

Energy-efficient home with tankless water heater, conduits for solar panels, and dual pane windows. Views of Elysian Park and future community pocket park. Attached 2 car-garage with direct access.

Next to Rio de Los Angeles, a 247-acre state park, LA River and Greenway Trail. Near planned bridge to connect Cypress Park to Elysian Valley and bike paths along Frogtown.