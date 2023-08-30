Belmont Senior High Celebrates Centennial

The Legacy of the First Sophomores and the Rise of the "Sentinels"
Belmont opened its doors on September 11, 1923 to about 500 students, all sophomores, and 28 faculty members. Most of the school’s traditions were created by those pioneer students during the first months of the school’s existence.The school newspaper conducted an election to select its name, with “Sentinel” easily winning over “Progress.” A Sentinel is a soldier or guard whose job is to stand and keep watch, a perfect name for students attending a school atop Crown Hill, with its views of surrounding mountains and the downtown skyline. To this day, Belmont’s students are known as Sentinels, keeping watch over and protecting Belmont and its proud traditions of learning and community service. Belmont students were also known as “Hilltoppers,” another reference to the school’s unique hilltop location. The school mascot at sporting events is a Sentinel. The school colors selected were kelly green and black.
Belmont's Beaux-Arts Beauty and the Iconic Campanile
The 1923 Beaux-Arts campus was designed by the local architecture firm of Stanton and Stockwell, the partnership of Jesse Earl Stanton and William Francis Stockwell. They designed several large city government buildings in the Los Angeles Civic Center, including the L.A. Mall (1974), First Junipero Serra State office building (1960), and Trojan Hall on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC). The red brick building with a bell tower became known as the Campanile. Next to L.A. High, it was one of the most beautiful schools in the city.
A Legacy of Diversity, Support, and Triumph
But much more important than its physical beauty is Belmont’s welcoming and supportive spirit that has always nurtured its students and the community as a whole. Belmont has always been one of the smallest LAUSD high schools in area, but one of the largest in student population, a population of unmatched diversity, with many students and their families brand new to the country and English being a second language, historically, to 60% of the student body. Through all of their linguistic and economic challenges, Belmont students have flourished and supported one another, becoming prime examples of success through teamwork and determination.
According to a past associate superintendent, Paul Possemato, “Belmont is the epitome of what an urban school with formidable challenges should be.”
Reconnect, Celebrate, Support
Belmont’s Centennial Celebration, September 8th through September 11th, is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with old friends, to meet new ones, and to support traditions of inclusion and encouragement that continue to serve young people and their families when they need it most.