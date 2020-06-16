1821 1/2 Echo Park Ave. | Echo Park
$699,000 | 1 Bed + Loft 1 Bath | Property Website
Biggest Little House in Echo Park!
Warmly unique neo-rustic California bungalow draws you in from it's private, covered deck entry. Rough-hewn, high pitched beam ceilings crown ample double hung wood windows & skylights featured throughout, favoring trees & sky.
Private & secluded with a lake house vibe, open kitchen butcher block counters, copper accents, & versatile lighting serve the dining nook & counter seating.
The bedroom's huge walk-in closet features Elfa shelving. The elegant bathroom offers a clawfoot tub, pedestal sink, floor to ceiling subway tile & subtle, modern lighting. A nautical style ship ladder leads to the loft, a roomy hideaway for work, relaxing or guest accommodation.
You will adore this unique hidden gem of cozy design & versatile living.
Margaret Cashion
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- (310) 795-2200
- margaret@HillsofLA.com
- CalDRE#01376586
