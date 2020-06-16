sponsored
Presented by HillsofLA.com

Biggest Little House in Echo Park

A hidden gem of cozy design & versatile living.

001_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg

1821 1/2 Echo Park Ave. | Echo Park

$699,000 | 1 Bed + Loft 1 Bath | Property Website

Biggest Little House in Echo Park!

Warmly unique neo-rustic California bungalow draws you in from it's private, covered deck entry. Rough-hewn, high pitched beam ceilings crown ample double hung wood windows & skylights featured throughout, favoring trees & sky.

Private & secluded with a lake house vibe, open kitchen butcher block counters, copper accents, & versatile lighting serve the dining nook & counter seating.

The bedroom's huge walk-in closet features Elfa shelving. The elegant bathroom offers a clawfoot tub, pedestal sink, floor to ceiling subway tile & subtle, modern lighting. A nautical style ship ladder leads to the loft, a roomy hideaway for work, relaxing or guest accommodation.

You will adore this unique hidden gem of cozy design & versatile living.

Margaret Cashion

007_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg
032_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg
010_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml200.jpg
1821 echo park ave
043_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg
026_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg
004_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg
033_1821_1_2_echo_park_ca_sml150.jpg

Margaret Cashion

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of HillsofLA.com

Tags

Recommended for you