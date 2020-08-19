Bohemian hillside retreat in Mount Washington

1070 Latin Way | Mt. Washington
$850,000 | 2 beds 1.5 baths | More
Bohemian hillside retreat on a short cul-de-sac street in Mount Washington.
This 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath single story home has a balance of original features and updates. Open floor plan with large kitchen and deep lot to explore.
Features: hardwood floors, Saltillo tiled kitchen, tongue and groove wood paneling, wood burning mid-century modern fireplace. One-car garage plus off-street carport parking.
Quick trip to Eagle Rock Blvd shops, dining and shopping. Located in the Mount Washington Elementary School district. Check out the 3-D tour and email for a showing. MLS 20-620296
- 1070 Latin Way (map)
- 975 Sq Ft - Living (approximate)
- 7,054 Sq Ft - Lot (approximate)
- Price: $850,000
Presented By
- Urban Hillsides Team at Keller Williams Los Feliz
- Darren Hubert - DRE 01330183
- Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784
- 323.386.4663
- team@urbanhillsides.com
- UrbanHillsides.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides